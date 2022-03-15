Highs returned to the 60s this afternoon. It was a beautiful day across the entire region!

Those in central Kansas will enjoy light and variable winds, but the far western part of the state will have a stronger breeze out of the south. For this reason, our communities near the Kansas/Colorado state line are under a Fire Weather Warning until 8 PM. Burning is NOT advised.

Those winds pick up even more heading into Wednesday. Fire danger remains high through midweek.

Stronger winds out of the south will allow our temperatures to warm to the 70s.

We need the moisture! Our drought continues to worsen across the state. Good news, I am watching for a larger storm system to impact our area Thursday through early Friday morning. A little bit of snow could mix in across western early Thursday morning and into central Kansas Friday, but this should be mostly a rain event.

Any snow that does fall should not amount to much. Our model guidance has been pretty consistent with this storm system. It will move west to east and move out by early Friday morning.

The upcoming weekend looks gorgeous. I am seeing signs of lower 70s with quiet conditions. Our spring-like pattern continues.

3/15/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 46 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears