A cold front cleared the region early this morning and will leave us a few degrees cooler by Wednesday afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s for many. Notice abundant sunshine out there today, with breezy conditions out of the northwest.

Those stronger winds will kick up heightened fire danger. Those especially to the north and west need to be mindful of burning. Fires can and will get out of hand quickly under these conditions. Dry ground, strong winds and low humidity are the main concerns for high fire danger and we are meeting those elements.

Fire danger will also push into tomorrow as we are expecting strong northwest winds to continue. Please, no burning!

We are looking at a fairly quiet weather pattern into the upcoming weekend. Aside from the wind picking up at times, we are expecting a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will climb a bit warmer back by Friday and Saturday with lower 80s expected.

Another frontal system comes through Saturday into Sunday morning. The front looks starved for moisture for the most part, but we will watch for a few showers mainly near the Kansas and Oklahoma state line. The front will change our temperatures to a cooler pattern into early next week. It has been a comfortable fall so far and will continue that way for the near future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears