Sunshine is back for many through the afternoon. The fog across northwestern and north-central Kansas will continue to lift as the afternoon marches on. A cold front has swept in across parts of the Sunflower State. To the north, temperatures will be cooler through the afternoon while the heat continues to build south of the frontal boundary. Expect daytime highs to range from the 50s to the 80s north to south.

Winds also start to pick up throughout the day. This will lead to heightened fire concerns across the state today and especially on Friday. Fire Weather Watches are in place through Friday afternoon.

Winds tomorrow could easily gust in excess of 40 MPH. This will mean any spark that catches hold on already dry vegetation could quickly get out of control. Please be cognizant of outdoor activities and do not be the spark. As temperatures come crashing down on Sunday, our fire concerns will begin to diminish as well.

Minimal moisture returns Friday with a few isolated showers and storms possible Friday night into Saturday. A second system comes together Saturday into Sunday which will provide some with better chances of rain to the south and snow to the north and west. This system exits the region on Monday as below average temperatures settle in Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will see improvements through next week to more seasonable levels for early March.

3/3/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy.