Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire danger & record heat possible Saturday, cold front invades Sunday

A cool and comfortable morning will quickly turn hot this afternoon. An advancing cold front will allow those across far northwest Kansas to stay a bit cooler in the 80s, but those out ahead of the front will bake. Winds will pick up out of the south and southwest this afternoon. We could see some gusts upwards of 30 to 35 mph at times.

South central and southwest Kansas will easily jump to the mid 90s, likely shattering some daily high records for October 9.

Humidity levels remain low out there on Saturday, especially across far western Kansas. Partnered with gusty winds, the low humidity will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Burning is NOT recommended today. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect this afternoon for Western and Southwestern Kansas.

A few sprinkles are possible along the front across northwest Kansas today, otherwise expect more clouds in the state.

As this front begins to slide through later in the day, rain chances will slightly increase. By late Saturday night we could have a swath of light to moderate rain situated from southwest to north central Kansas.

This is a rather slow moving front, but it will move from west to east as the night progresses. This brings the front closer to south central Kansas on Sunday morning, where more showers and storms will focus.

The farther east the front pushes, the more moisture it will encounter. Outdoor plans, especially in the afternoon, could be hindered. Keep that rain gear in the car just in case as this activity will be spotty in the region.

Ingredients look a bit more favorable across southeastern Kansas where we could see a few thunderstorms pulse up and become strong to severe. This is later in the day on Sunday.

Behind the front temperatures will fall back off and feel more like they should in October. Our average high is 74 degrees and we will get to feel some of that air again to start the new week.

Another storm system is possible as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. This looks like a large system, impacting a good chunk of the Plains and Midwest. It could even bring snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the Rocky Mountains. This is a storm system that could bring more stronger storms to Kansas, and we will watch it closely.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears