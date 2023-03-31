Fierce winds are wrapping around a potent low pressure system today.

Winds will not ease until much later into the overnight as the system pulls away from us. Winds could gust from 40-60 MPH during this timeframe.

Fire Weather Warnings are also in effect through early evening. After dark, relative humidity values will increase which will lessen the fire threat.

A spotty shower or two will travel through on this west/northwesterly flow into this evening. The big story continues to be the high winds and fire danger.

Winds will be lighter Saturday with sunshiny skies. Winds return from the south out west by Saturday evening.

Winds will increase Sunday with gusts from 35-45 MPH. Relative humidity values will drop and put us back into high fire danger territory.

There is a weak system Monday that tries to produce a few rain showers for north central and northeastern Kansas. A strong front with extreme winds will cross the Plains Tuesday.

Unfortunately, high fire danger will be part of its plans for the Plains of Kansas. A few rain/snow showers will dip far enough south into northwest Kansas/southwest Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday. Any accumulations look light, if at all.

Temps over the weekend and into next week will maintain that springy feeling. Saturday will be a mild day in the 60s with warmer temps Sunday into Monday in the 70s and 80s.

We march milder into early next week before the next cold front Tuesday. Temps will then reset below average. Looks like another opportunity for a few showers will return by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 64 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman