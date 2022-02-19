We will have quite the spread of temperatures out there today. Most of us are starting in the 20s and 30s this morning. We can expect warmer air to the west where there is not snow in place, with chillier temperatures closer to Wichita. Highs will range from the 30s to low 60s.

Expect wind to pick up at times between 10-20 mph in central Kansas and 15-30 mph out west.

These strong winds will make for high fire danger, mainly in western Kansas. Burning is not advised as fires can and will get out of hand quickly.

Our winds stay strong out of the south overnight into Sunday. This will help usher even warmer air into the state to end the weekend and start the new work week. We can expect upper 50s to lower 70s out west for Sunday. The trend holds through Monday before some big changes usher in for Monday evening.

A cold front will bring MUCH colder air back into place for much of next week. There will also be a few storm systems that work through the region. The first one on Tuesday I think will just skirt Kansas, but the next one on Thursday could bring some wintry impacts. It does not look significant just yet, but we will keep an eye on it.

2/19/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:



Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 39 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: SW/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 28 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 28 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears