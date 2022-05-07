We have a bit of patchy dense fog out there this morning, otherwise temperatures are pleasant to start. We will see a fairly significant warmup today, for some. Those out west will have a much warmer day in the 80s and even a few in the lower 90s. Central Kansas is looking at more of a spring-like day in the upper 70s.

Winds pick up at times throughout the day, mainly out of the south/southeast. We will see sustained winds between 10 and upward of 30 mph. On top of that, expect some higher gusts. This is prompting high fire danger out across southwest Kansas, due to the shortage of recent rainfall in that region. The rest of us are saturated, so fire danger is not as of much concern.

A few spotty showers or random storms are possible in northwest Kansas later Saturday into the overnight hours.

It appears the better chance for severe weather stays across Nebraska. Those near the state line could have a rumble or two.

Temperatures turn toasty for all of us on Mother’s Day! I know there are usually many outdoor plans around this time of year, so I suggest limiting those to the morning and later in the evening. We have not experienced temperatures like this in quite some time. I do think many of us could touch 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

The hot trend does not end there! Most of the upcoming week looks to climb well above average into the 80s and lower 90s. Our average high for this time of year is 74 degrees. This pattern appears to break down at the end of next week into the weekend.

With the heat comes increased humidity at times. That will help prompt a few different days of spotty thunderstorms. Right now, it does not appear that many of these chances will be widespread, but we will have to watch for the potential of an isolated strong to severe storm, later in the day Tuesday through Friday.

5/7/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 15-25\

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 69 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears