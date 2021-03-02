Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire dangers increase before rain showers move in later this week

Warm and spring-like temperatures march on! We will have a solid stretch of 60-degree days before our next storm system Thursday night into Friday. There is a high fire threat for northcentral Kansas early this evening with temps in the 60s, winds gusting to 30 MPH and dry conditions.

Sunshine will dominate until Thursday as rain and a few rumbles of thunder work into western Kansas first.

There is enough instability to work with that a clap of thunder or two is possible. No severe weather is expected with this round as this rain works to the east Thursday evening and into Friday.

Temperatures will also be warm enough that this will be all rain and not snow. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch will be common from central into western Kansas during this event. Model guidance has been consistent with a chunk of the state receiving an inch to an inch and a half of much needed moisture!

While we get this healthy dose of rain for many, we will still need to monitor for a high fire threat this weekend. Winds are going to ramp up and gust to 40 MPH which will dry us out quickly. Temperatures will take a hit with the rain into Friday, back to the 50s, but we will bounce to the 60s Saturday into Sunday. There is a slim shot for a quick shower or two late Sunday from central into eastern Kansas.

More chances for rain are expected next week with showers and a random rumble Tuesday night into Wednesday with another opportunity by Friday. Let us keep an eye on the chance at the end of next week and how unstable the atmosphere may become as we get closer.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman