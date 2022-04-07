It may be awhile before we truly see any relief from the winds. Some may find minimal relief into Friday evening, but the window to enjoy those conditions will be brief. Sustained winds today will be between 20 and 40 mph. Similar to yesterday, winds gusting 60 to 70 mph or greater are likely across the Sunflower State with some of the highest gusts centered across western Kansas. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect until 8PM.

This also means the chance for blowing dust to reduce visibility and impact air quality once again will be very high. Blowing Dust Advisories and Blowing Dust Warnings are in place through this evening.

Winds gusting this high will once again lead to extremely high fire danger across the region.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in place today, so please be careful of any outdoor activities and think twice before throwing hot cigarettes out of your car window. It only takes one spark. Fire Weather Watches have also been issued for portions of north-central into northeastern Kansas for Friday afternoon and evening.

Winds will be gusting at times upwards of 35 MPH.

This will keep the fire threat in place again on Friday for the state as winds briefly back down to wrap up the work week. However, winds will remain elevated as an active weather pattern remains in place across the Central High Plains through early next week.

Rain chances will return for some early next week but the best chances for moisture look to stay mainly into central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures and moisture build with this incoming storm system will bring ingredients that will support the potential for strong to severe storms for areas mainly east of the Turnpike Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. It is a system we will continue to monitor closely in the days to come.

4/7/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige