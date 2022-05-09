There is no secret here, it is hot! Temperatures will soar on Monday for most of the Sunflower State. Those in northwestern Kansas will have slightly cooler air, but we are all still climbing well above average. Expect the rest of us to fall under widespread 90s and even a few near 100 degrees. Humid air across the eastern half of the state will allow for feels-like temperatures to reach the triple digits in spots. Expect sunshine and windy conditions.

Those windy conditions are helping usher in the hot air, but also bringing increased fire danger to southwest Kansas. This part of the state missed out on most of the moisture from the last week, allow for the ground to remain extremely dry. No burning likely for the next few days. Fire Weather Warnings are in place.

As long as the winds are strong and the air is dry, western Kansas will have a high fire threat until more soaking rain can fall in that direction. Expect high fire danger Tuesday. There does look to be a shot of fire relief Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. We have the chance for a few thunderstorms to fire up down near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, then move into southwestern Kansas.

A few of those storms could be on the strong side, but another wave of storms fires up later in the day Wednesday in western Kansas with a better chance for an isolated severe cell. With hail and gusty winds being the main concern.

We have the moisture and heat for multiple rounds of spotty activity into Saturday. This is not a washout, and many chances look to come into the evening hours.

RELIEF! Hot temperatures relax a bit starting Friday, but more seasonable air returns by the weekend into early next week.

5/9/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears