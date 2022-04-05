A cold front slides through the state of Kansas today. Those to the northwest will experience a slightly cooler day. Expect 60s and lower 70s. Those across southwest Kansas will enjoy more sunshine. Winds also switch as the front progresses from the southwest to north. It will be strong at times, especially in northwest Kansas.

As the front clears the state this evening it could spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm. We need the moisture out west but this is a rather dry forecast. If you are lucky enough to see a shower today, it will not amount to much.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 to 50 mph today, tonight and even through the day tomorrow.

This is a WINDY stretch of weather as we push through most of the work week. High Wind Warnings are in place for Wednesday.

Strong winds, dry ground and dry air in place are all three ingredients to allow fires to get out of hand quickly. We have dangerously high fire danger through the next few days.

Fire Weather Warnings and in effect today and will remain in place for another round of Warnings tomorrow. NO BURNING. This is a serious situation as we have already seen how quickly fires have gotten out of hand this year.

Our temperatures are going to cool down for the second half of the week. Most of us will only be in the 50s and lower 60s through Friday.

4/5/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears