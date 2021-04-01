Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire weather concerns increasing as gusty winds return ahead of the weekend

Skies are sun-filled and the wind has returned from the south.

Temperatures returned to the 60s this afternoon for many across the state which means our warm up through the weekend is underway.

Winds remain elevated overnight as stronger wind gusts in western Kansas continue to shift eastward. This will keep temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for portions of our viewing area Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for several counties in northcentral and southcentral Kansas Friday. Winds will be sustained over 20 MPH with gusts over 40.

Gusty conditions will aid in critical fire concerns across the Sunflower State through Friday evening.

No rain in sight as we wrap up the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Winds will ease going into Saturday and they do not look that strong Sunday either. However, they will ramp up next week and we will be under critical fire weather headlines again.

Over the weekend, a system slides to the south of us. Texas will be able to benefit from some rain, but we will miss out. Expect widespread 70s for highs Saturday followed by more 70s and 80s to the west by Easter Sunday.

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop Sunday night into Monday. Moisture will be in limited supply and this will not affect many.

Wednesday there is another chance. We will need to look at the track of this system and how much moisture it can gather. Another system forms late next week that will affect points east of Wichita. Not great for moisture. A strong cold front comes through by the end of next week. This could push our overnight lows back into frost territory!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman