Warm, windy, and dry will be the trend for our Friday, creating the perfect recipe to see heightened fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for almost all of the state through 9 PM this evening.

Strong winds will also be possible, with gusts up to 40 to 50 MPH expected across portions of the state. Northeast Kansas, portions of northcentral and southcentral Kansas, and our panhandle counties are under a Wind Advisory through 7 PM. Southeast Kansas and parts of southcentral Kansas are under a High Wind Warning through 7 PM as guts in this area could exceed 60 MPH this afternoon.

We are already seeing strong winds across most of the region today and will continue to feel breezy throughout the weekend.

Blowing Dust Advisories have been issued for southwest Kansas and our panhandle counties through 7 PM, as reduced visibility is possible thanks to the dust in the air being picked up by the strong winds.

A passing cold front has kicked our winds into high gear today. The front is moving closer to the Kansas and Missouri state line, and we are seeing northerly winds rush in behind it.

Storms are expected to flare up along the cold front as it moves into Missouri. An isolated storm or two is possible in eastern Kansas, and that is why our far eastern counties have been included in the Marginal Risk today by the Storm Prediction Center.

This afternoon, a few isolated storms will be possible, mainly for northcentral Kansas. A spotty shower or two could spark up in southcentral and northwest Kansas, but most will remain dry. Most of the rainfall will stay off towards the Kansas/Missouri state line and track east. This will leave us with clearing skies overnight.

Temperatures across the region will be widespread. Those in southern Kansas will flirt with the 70s for our highs today, while northwest Kansas will stay below average in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks very pleasant, with temperatures staying above average and warming into the 80s by Sunday.

Our next potential shot of moisture arrives in northwest Kansas as our next low-pressure system tracks to our northwest Monday into Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: SW/W 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 66 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll