After a warm Saturday, temperatures dip back into the 30s tonight for most of the state. Those in Northwest Kansas will be a bit cooler, with lows in the 20s, while Southern Kansas remains mild in the 20s.

Strong winds will continue tracking across the Sunflower State overnight and Sunday. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 40 MPH.

Dry conditions paired with strong winds lead to fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Watches are in place for Texas, Beaver, and Harper counties through 7 PM Sunday.

Our fire weather outlook for Sunday includes much of Southwest Kansas in the elevated risk. Gusty winds with warm temperatures and low humidity will be the case tomorrow, so please, no burning.

Another toasty day with highs in the 60s for most of the region tomorrow. Northwest Kansas will be the odd ones out as highs only reach into the 40s and 50s.

A quick shot of moisture arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Those along the Colorado state line hold a better chance of seeing a few showers with rain lingering for your morning commute in Northwest Kansas.

We remain dry until a much more powerful system arrives on Wednesday. Rain and snow will move in with this low, with slightly cooler air invading after it passes. Snow accumulations are certainly a possibility across much of Kansas Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll