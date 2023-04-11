Temperatures across the region will be nice and warm this afternoon. Highs push into the 80s for most, with strong winds out of the south.

Fire Weather Warnings paint most of northwest Kansas today and extend through southwest Kansas until 9 PM tonight. Dry, warm, and windy conditions will increase fire weather danger, so please, no burning today.

We will not cool off by much overnight as lows fall into the 50s across the state. Winds will stay breezy overnight, pulling in warm air from the south with starry skies.

Winds will be strong once again tomorrow with gusts up to 40 MPH. This will help to solidify our above-average temperatures for the rest of the week and keep fire weather danger in the forecast.

Thanks to the warmth brought into the region by southerly flow, temperatures across the region will jump into the 80s tomorrow. Highs in western Kansas will be warmer as this is where the winds will be the strongest.

This leads to another day of fire weather concerns, with Fire Weather Watches in place from 1 PM through 8 PM on Wednesday. Please avoid any burning through the middle of the week.

Highs remain in the 80s through the rest of the workweek. Our next cold front arrives on the scene Friday night and will cause temperatures to return to our seasonal average for the weekend.

Dry during the day, but spotty showers track across western Kansas by Thursday evening.

Significant rainfall arrives late Friday as a cold front cuts across the state. Rain will move in Friday evening and hang around through Saturday. Northerly winds will move in behind the front and cause temperatures to drop.

We are watching for a few strong to severe storms on Friday night. Make sure you are staying weather aware as we head towards the weekend. We will have a better idea of the timing and impacts of these storms later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll