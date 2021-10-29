Storm Track 3 Forecast: First frost possible for many, big changes on the way

Winds are decreasing as high pressure moves in, and the storm system that has been impacting our weather pattern this week finally slides to the east.

Abundant sunshine has taken hold today which will lend way to clear skies overnight. This will efficiently allow our temperatures to cool into the 30s opening the door for the first frost of the season possible in parts of Kansas.

A Frost Advisory remains in effect from 2AM until 9AM Saturday for most of the Sunflower State. A Freeze Warning is also in effect until 9AM for portions of northcentral into northeastern Kansas.

We start the weekend mild with temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s for daytime highs under abundant sunshine.

A storm system moving through the Northern Plains will push a cold front our direction Saturday night into Sunday. This front will add in a few more clouds for Halloween and a dip in our temperatures to the 50s for daytime highs on Sunday.

Most trick-or-treat plans look dry through the weekend but you may want to keep the jacket close by as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s each evening. The area to watch for a rain/snow mix will be northwestern Kansas into southwestern Nebraska Sunday evening.

As temperatures fall Sunday night into Monday, scattered showers will be possible with a few snowflakes not out of the question.

Little to no snowfall accumulations are expected at this time.

Temperatures will be hovering just near if not above freezing. This will support a healthy amount of rain mixing in with some wet snowflakes across portions of western and northern Kansas.

A few more waves of energy will pass through our atmosphere through the middle of the week sparking scattered showers at times.

Temperatures will sit well below average for much of next week with daytime highs into the 40s and 50s, and overnight lows into the 20s and 30s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige