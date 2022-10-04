The first of two cold fronts this week is currently cutting across the region.

It has triggered two areas of rain. One up north and the other in the southwest. This front will encounter drier air which will eat away at the southcentral part of the state’s chance for moisture.

Any rain that does fall will be spotty and light. Winds are switching around from the northwest which will allow temps overnight to drop to the 40s and 50s, a typical fall feeling.

Most showers in the south will wane Wednesday morning. Clouds will turn over to sunshine, giving us a pleasantly warm day with highs in the 70s to the 80s.

A few showers will linger around the southwest during the afternoon, hugging the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This will dip south into the evening. Winds will remain light.

Temperatures behind this first front are not terribly cool, but will take a slight edge off the warmth by a few degrees Wednesday into Thursday.

A stronger cold front is on deck before the weekend starts.

This will also trigger a shot for rain showers as cooler air sinks south into Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures for highs will reset to the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures Saturday morning will be near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A touch of frost is possible as lows here dip into the 30s! A sign of the changing fall times. That said, the warmth will fight back to end the weekend and start the following workweek with a mixture of sun and clouds.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 83 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman