A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southwest Kansas and our Oklahoma Panhandle counties through 10 PM Saturday. A complex of storms will track east into this region over the next few hours. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concern with any storms that become severe.

The watch is for the second wave of storms that are entering the state. The first wave that we have been monitoring for much of the afternoon is arriving in southcentral Kansas, bringing rainfall and a brief cooldown.

High humidity and warm temperatures have caused a scorcher of a day across the state, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. Head Advisories stay in effect through 9 PM for portions of the state where highs neared the triple digits this afternoon.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place tonight for areas south of I-70. Winds gusting up to 70 MPH and large hail will be possible as storms track east overnight.

A large cluster of storms will move across southwest Kansas this evening. By 11 PM, most of that region will see heavy rainfall and thunder.

An Areal Flood Watch is in place for parts of southern Kansas through 1 AM Monday. This area already picked up on moisture last night, and with the first wave of showers we saw this afternoon. With more heavy rainfall on the way tonight, low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding will likely be impacted. Remember turn around, do not drown.

Showers and storms move across central and eastern Kansas by early Sunday morning. Rainfall will remain heavy, and storms will try to hold onto their strength. All of the humidity in our atmosphere will help storms keep their intensity as they move east.

Skies will dry out by the time most will head out to start their Sunday. Highs push into the 80s and 90s tomorrow before an unseasonably strong cold front races across the state.

The cold front will creep across northwest Kansas late morning and early afternoon. As we enter into peak heating, the potential for strong to severe storms will increase across the state. Most of the region is under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Sunday evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado or two along this line of storms, especially for eastern Kansas.

Storms will develop along the passing boundary, spanning the length of the state by the evening. Pockets of heavy rainfall will accompany these storms. Strong winds will propel these storms quickly off towards the southeast, clearing out of the state by early Monday morning.

Temperatures drop in the wake of the cold front on Monday. Cool, dry air out of the north will drop our highs into the 80s before we quickly climb back toward our seasonal average midweek.

We enter back into a pattern of high pressure for next weekend. Temperatures fight their way back to the upper 90s and even flirt with the triple digits for some. Nice and toasty for the middle of August.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll