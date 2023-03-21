Despite the warmth we saw today, temperatures retreat back to the 30s and 40s this evening for most of the state. A low-pressure system slowly tracks across the region, bringing northerly winds and cooler temperatures to western Kansas. Mild temperatures remain for the central and eastern half of the state.

Strong southerly flow returns tomorrow and will keep temperatures well above average through the middle of the week, with some even flirting with the 80s tomorrow.

High Wind Watches are in place for portions of southwest Kansas through Wednesday evening, as winds will remain strong out of the south for the next few days.

Fire weather concerns will be heightened through Wednesday as windy and warm conditions will prevail. Fire Weather Watches are in place for much of western Kansas until Wednesday night.

Spotty showers are possible tomorrow, but better rain chances will arrive Wednesday night. A quick shot of moisture will track across the northern half of the region, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Better chances for storms will be in northeast Kansas and into northern Missouri.

More showers are on deck for Thursday evening in southwest Kansas. This area desperately needs rain as they are in the exceptional drought category. Rain will spread across the southern half of the state and will linger into our Friday morning.

Showers will be off and on through the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the 50s and 60s through the start of next week.

Temperatures will drop across western Kansas, allowing us to see some snowfall this weekend mixed in with the approaching scattered showers. The weekend will not be a washout, so there is no need to cancel any weekend plans, just keep an eye on the forecast and keep your umbrella handy.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: S/W 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll