Storm Track 3 Forecast: Flooding concerns linger as unsettled pattern holds rain chances in place

As slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop several inches of rain, flooding concerns will continue to grow over the next few days.

Some of the hardest hit locations have been Natoma, Plainville, Covert, Paradise and Junction City down through Alta Vista, Council Grove, Dunlap, Americus where a good portion of Lyon County has also seen significant rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Heavy downpours in a short amount of time has kept the ground struggling from being able to soak it all in and several flood alerts are in place through Monday.

It is warm. It is humid and we are far from being away from this unsettled pattern. Clouds have been building once again this afternoon as additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms are on the way for parts of the Sunflower State as we head into the overnight.

We will need to watch areas already under flood warnings because another round of storms will develop in northern Kansas and continue to blossom into this evening.

At the same time, we will have strong to severe thunderstorms that will track into western Kansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Stanton, Morton and Stevens counties in Kansas along with Texas county in Oklahoma until 11PM.

All of western Kansas is under a Slight Risk that a few thunderstorms will reach severe thresholds. High winds and large hail take center stage, but there is a low risk for tornadoes.

Monday will offer up more storms throughout the day.

A Slight Risk is pinpointed for southwest Kansas into the Panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas for high winds and hail. Tornado threat is low.

With the super-charged atmosphere, flooding will continue to be a problem where storms train.

More storms will be around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend at this point looks active with additional storms. Through the upcoming work week, new rainfall amounts between 1″ to 2″+ are possible with locally higher amounts.

For tonight, temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Daytime highs to start the work week will not be much different from where we were this weekend. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will return to the 60s to the northwest and 70s farther south and east.

Until this pattern can break, daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times across the state. Mild air will carry us through the week and a gradual warming trend will bring temperatures back into the 80s by next weekend.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman