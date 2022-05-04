A soggy set-up as additional scattered showers and thunderstorms track through the area over the next 24 hours. Some parts of Kansas will gain anywhere from 1.5″ to more than 3″ of rainfall in addition to what we have already picked up into Friday morning!

Flood alerts are in effect to the south and east. Sedgwick and Butler counties are under Flood Warnings through early tonight due to several inches of recent rainfall.

Oklahoma and northern Texas will be in position to see the strongest thunderstorms through evening with a high potential for tornadoes. We are on the cooler side of this system. We may have a stronger storm or two capable of hail in southern Kansas, like our quarter size hail report from near Cheney this morning, but our activity should be largely benign.

Rainfall lingers through the overnight and it will be heavy at times.

Western Kansas will dry out first Thursday as rain will be concentrated in areas farther east due to the track of this area of low pressure. Temperatures will remain cool due to the clouds and on-off chance for rain.

We clear out by Friday. Temperatures will warm to the 70s east with the 80s returning out west. Temperatures warm further over the weekend with stronger winds Saturday. There is a chance for stronger storms Saturday night into Sunday closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. There will be more 80s for highs Saturday with the 90s sneaking into the south Sunday. Monday also looks quite toasty with many communities topping out in the 90s! Storms return to the region next Tuesday and this unsettled pattern may stick around for a few days. We will need to watch for the potential for severe weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 56 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman