Storm Track 3 Forecast: Flurries linger today, gradual warming trend by the weekend

After impressive snowfall totals were recorded across portions of western Kansas yesterday, the last of the snowfall is continuing to battle dry air as it slides towards the east.

Where snowfall totals were in excess of 6″ to at times over 2 feet, temperatures will struggle to see significant warmth as we wait for warmer temperatures to return and melt our snowpack away.

This will hold temperatures into the 20s and 30s for many today with daytime highs struggling to make it above freezing in many spots.

Tonight, we will see the clouds break apart a bit more allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s.

A quick-moving wintry system will provide snow showers for portions of far western Kansas for areas closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Overall, snowfall totals at most will be upwards of an inch for our far western communities.

Once this system exits our region, high pressure begins to build into the region.

This will lead to warming temperatures just in time for the weekend.

As sunshine takes over, daytime highs will climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees by early next week. This warmth will not linger long as it looks like our pattern breaks down once again by the middle of next week on the other side of a strong cold front. Soak in the mild days while they last.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige