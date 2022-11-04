The cold front that has steadily been working across the Sunflower State is finally tracking off into eastern Kansas this evening. The heaviest bands of rainfall will follow it east tonight, but we will see some lingering moisture overnight as a secondary wave of rain moves in.

Rainfall will turn to snowfall tonight as temperatures dip. Flurries will mix in with the rain for central Kansas. Bands of heavy snowfall could lead to high accumulations throughout the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Rice, and Sedgwick counties through 7 AM Saturday. Rain is expected to change to snow late tonight as temperatures dip below freezing.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible. A few locations could see locally higher amounts.

Temperatures tomorrow will quickly warm and melt any snowfall still hanging around by the late afternoon. Highs range from the low 70s to the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies take hold by the afternoon,n making for a seasonal day.

Temperatures continue to yoyo this week. We are back to our seasonal average tomorrow but continue to climb into the mid-70s by mid-week. Our next cold front arrives and pushes highs back into the 50s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain/snow showers. Lo: 34 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow showers. Hi: 62 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll