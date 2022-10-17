Some of the coldest air of the season so far is here early this week. It will be a brief bout with the cold but strong enough of a push to end the growing season for many across the Sunflower State.

On average, this time of year is not out of the norm for dropping below 32 degrees during the fall for the first time of the season.

Overnight, multiple counties are under Freeze Warnings.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and lower 30s. The coldest air being driven our way due to this large low pressure system over the Great Lakes region. If you want to save your plants and flowers, this would be a night to cover them up or bring them indoors. Make sure your furbabies are nice and warm INSIDE!

Temps will continue to stay below seasonal norms Tuesday with winds from the northerly direction. Sunshine is expected to persist this week.

We will have another night of frosty temps and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest timeframe this week. You will once again need to cover up any sensitive vegetation.

Temps do not stay down low for long. We are safely in the path of warmer air Thursday into Friday as southerly flow returns.

There is a wind shift Friday that comes through dry and temps keep heating up this weekend. There will be a pattern shift starting next week as a trough digs into the Rockies.

This opens the door to more frequent storm systems that will give us a better shot for moisture. Right now, storms capable of moisture look to track through the region next Monday, Wednesday and another before Halloween.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 52 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman