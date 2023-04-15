The cold front that brought rain to the Sunflower State has pushed well to the east and is now causing severe weather across Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois.

A few showers are moving through southwest Kansas, but we will all dry out overnight.

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the 20s and 30s. Winds will stay breezy overnight out of the northwest.

Freeze Warnings are in place for portions of southwest Kansas. You will want to cover any sensitive plants, as frost and freeze could cause damage.

Temperatures will warm closer to our seasonal average tomorrow. Highs will push into the mid-60s, with winds remaining strong out of the northwest. Skies will be much sunnier tomorrow.

Fire Weather Warnings return tomorrow afternoon for northcentral Kansas as strong winds mix with dry conditions and warmer temperatures. Please, no burning.

Our roller coaster temperatures continue for the workweek, with highs climbing into the 80s by mid-week. The summer-like feel will not stick around for long as our next cold front arrives for the second half of the week and pushes temperatures back to the 60s by the weekend.

Showers and storms will accompany the cooldown for the second half of the week. A cold front will push across the region and bring some much-needed moisture along with it. We will continue to nail down the exact timeframe for rain as we enter into the workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll