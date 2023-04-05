The cold front has cleared and cooler weather has taken over the region. As winds lighten up overnight under a starry sky, perfect conditions allow temps to drop into the 20s and 30s. A few teens are also expected well to the northwest.

Freeze Warnings are posted for several counties where the growing season is well underway and temps will drop near or below freezing. It is a good idea to cover up any sensitive plants or flowers through Thursday morning.

There is a minor disturbance capable of a few flurries overnight into Thursday morning in the northwest.

Temperatures will slowly warm over the next several days to the 60s with the 70s for the weekend.

Fire Weather Watches have already been issued in Western Kansas for Friday. The watches go into place at noon on Friday as winds pick up out of the south and last though 9 PM.

Another fast-mover of a system aligns for the weekend that could produce a random sprinkle or rain shower. A few 80s make a run for southwest Kansas Sunday afternoon. Winds do not look terribly strong until next week.

Warmer air builds into the first half of next week. Highs in the 80s will be common. A few 90s are not out of the question ahead of the next potent cold front. Winds will also accelerate and gust by midweek from 40-60 MPH in advance of this feature. Our weather pattern turns much more active at the end of next week for rain and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman