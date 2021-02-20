Storm Track 3 Forecast: Freezing drizzle could lead to a slick start Sunday, warmer days ahead

Plenty of sunshine out there today to lend to a big warmup across the region this afternoon as some broke into the 60s!

Clouds have started to filter in this evening as our next weather system approaches.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for some through Sunday morning as freezing drizzle could lead to slick travel on area roadways.

This looks to bring impacts to northwestern and central Kansas tonight into Sunday morning.

A rain/snow mix looks likely for folks north of the I-70 corridor early Sunday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. Any snowfall accumulations looks to remain under 1″ across northern Kansas.

South of there it will be a fine line between the rain and temperatures cold enough to support freezing drizzle. As air temperatures rebound quickly back above freezing Sunday morning, the icy impacts should have a relatively short window as this system comes together east of our area.

Winds will also remain elevated throughout the day as gusts could top 30 mph to 40 mph Sunday.

Temperatures tonight fall back down into the 20s and 30s.

Daytime highs under stronger northwest winds will make it back above freezing but will struggle to warm significantly. Highs will rest into the 40s.

We bring back abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming week and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 50s and 60s before our next weather system dives in.

A cold front Tuesday night will bring down temperatures by midweek as several systems bring back the potential for wintry precipitation by the end of the week.

We still need these systems to come into view more before the timing and the details come together, but something to keep an eye on in the days to come as a more active weather pattern continues into the end of February.