Storm Track 3 Forecast: Freezing rain to a cold, heavy rain Tuesday, AM commute slick in spots

A messy weather set-up is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours with a lot of moving parts. Much of the state is now under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Flurries and light snow showers have favored areas to the northwest today and we will see an uptick in that vicinity through tonight as this initial wave lifts northeast.

By dawn Tuesday, moisture will stream north out of Oklahoma into southern Kansas. Temperatures will be critical for the Tuesday morning commute as they will hover between 28 and 32 degrees. I see the colder temperatures near and north of Highway 400 and west of Wichita. Freezing rain will be the main weather type at this time with a cold rain to the south/southeast.

As we go through Tuesday morning, aided by an increasing southerly flow, temperatures will rise. Most locations in southern Kansas should be safely above freezing by the lunch hour. However, areas near and north of I-70 may linger longer in the freezing rain/sleet.

Rain intensity will increase through the afternoon and into a portion of the overnight. We might also hear thunder as the heavy rain works to the east into Tuesday night.

This storm system is healthy for moisture and one of the better ones we have seen in months! Rainfall amounts between a half inch and an inch are possible!

Colder air will work in behind this system and any moisture will briefly transition back to a wintry mix and then snow before departing Wednesday afternoon. The Wednesday morning commute will also need to be monitored for slick travel considering the weather whiplash back to the cold.

Snowfall amounts will be greater to the northwest corner where I am still thinking 3″ to 5″. Less farther south and east. Wichita will be on the lower end of the spectrum and will only pick up this snow at the end of the system Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain amounts will be between 0.1″ and 0.2″ with higher amounts north and west of Wichita.

We will get about 24 hours of a break before another system develops. This one to our south and skims areas mainly east of I-135 by Friday. Rain and snow are possible with this event and could bring some accumulation to the area.

We will need to monitor this system closely and how far to the west it will track into the KSN viewing area.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman