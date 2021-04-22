Storm Track 3 Forecast: Friday rain and rumbles clears to weekend sunshine and temperature boost

Winds have been blustery today for many in western Kansas. Gusts have topped 50 mph in some locations.

We have also seen the development of scattered showers and storms across the state.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through the remainder of Thursday night, but not everyone will get tagged by these passing showers.

Lows tonight drop into the 30s and 40s. Places that can clear out a few more clouds have a better opportunity of finding some of those cooler temperatures by sunrise.

Temperatures will rebound back into 60s by Friday afternoon.

Light mist/drizzle looks to linger around through Friday morning.

Farther to our south into Oklahoma and Texas, a better chance for more organized showers and storms looks to come together. A Marginal Risk for severe storms continues to highlight Kay, Harper and portions of Beaver Counties in Oklahoma as well as portions of Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua Counties in Kansas.

While the chance for strong storms will be limited for our KSN viewing area, we may see a few elevated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and hail slip northward out of Oklahoma into southeastern Kansas Friday afternoon.

Better chances to see a stronger storm or two will be possible east of the Turnpike.

We are clearing out and warming up through the weekend. A dry sky and sunshine help to bring temperatures back into the 60s and 70s Saturday. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday where gusts could top 30 mph. Gusty winds will also help to boost temperatures into the 70s and 80s Sunday afternoon before widespread 80s take over Monday.

Our next chance for organized storms continues to favor Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of Oklahoma and Kansas for the potential of strong to severe storms.

Strong south winds helping to boost temperatures will also pile in the moisture ahead of this storm system as a dryline sets up across western Kansas. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop east of this boundary with all types of severe weather hazards possible. Fine tuning of next week’s storm system will continue to be made as it comes into view over the coming days.

Wrap around showers will linger Wednesday before this storm system ejects to the east. Temperatures will cool on the back side of this system but remain closer to seasonable levels for late April.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige