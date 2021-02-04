Storm Track 3 Forecast: Friday’s brief bounce, bitter weekend ahead

The colder winds from the north have returned. Today we had several peak wind gusts that were above 50 MPH. Dodge City measured a 64 MPH wind gust!

The gusty nature of these winds will weaken by sundown. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s

While temperatures took a hit today, they will fight back Friday before an Arctic blast over the weekend that persists into next week. Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected as temperatures try to return to the 50s for several locations.

This weekend, timing and positioning of the Arctic front are critical. Temperatures will be milder in the morning Saturday before falling during the afternoon.

We may start above freezing and transition below that mark during the afternoon. Single digit wind chills will be common as the colder air sinks southward.

The slightest twitch of this to the east or west will greatly influence our temperatures and be the separation from the nasty cold and more seasonable levels. There will also be a quick shot for snow. Central and eastern Kansas are in the best position to see this activity.

A trace to an inch is possible with areas farther east in the 1″ to 3″ range. Higher amounts are expected closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line.

The frigid air will be in the process of locking into place for all of next week. It will be bitter with high temperatures nowhere close to the freezing point. There is a chance for flurries and light snow Monday into Tuesday. Our active weather pattern will produce another shot for snow next Thursday.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman