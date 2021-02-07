Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid air locked in place, chances for wintry weather this week

The Arctic air has engulfed much of the state. Folks to the southwest will be able to escape it early on this week, but this frigid blast will lock into place for the long haul.

Where the snow was lacking this weekend, freezing fog and drizzle settled in on rooftops and trees across southwestern Kansas Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for much of southern Kansas and our counties into northern Oklahoma through Monday as more freezing drizzle and snow will lead to icy road conditions.

Temperatures will be frigid overnight as they dip back into the single digits and teens. A few 20s are possible farther south.

We have a disturbance working through the area. We have seen light snowfall accumulation with freezing mist. As this goes by the wayside, we will have another wave that will bring more light snow and freezing mist to the region overnight and into Monday morning.

The Monday morning commute will be a slick one.

Snowfall accumulation will be light and kept under an inch. Accumulating freezing drizzle may cause more of a concern for most first thing in the morning.

Daytime highs Monday will struggle to warm as we settle into an Arctic pattern of chilly days ahead.

Temperatures primarily below freezing will stick around for the entire work week, next weekend and the following week. I do not see us warming above freezing in the Wichita area until at least February 23! If there is a positive aspect to this, at least the winds won’t be too terribly strong during this time making the wind chill worse than it already is under this cold spell.

More of these weak waves will be working through the region over the next week. This makes for seeing any sunshine hard to do. We may not be able to clear out until a week from this Tuesday!

More light snow and flurries are expected Tuesday followed by Thursday into Friday this week. Amounts will remain on the light side, but it won’t take much in these cold temperatures to make the roads slick.

This cold is nothing to mess around with and the longer it goes on, the more problems we will face with our homes and our cars. Everybody should be taking warm weather precautions and limiting time outdoors.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman