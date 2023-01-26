Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February.

We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave, or a quick-moving disturbance, swing through the state.

More clouds move in overnight. A few more flurries and light snow showers will try to develop with another system sinking south, but not have much luck.

Temperatures will turn cold into the overnight before a brief warm up Friday.

Friday will be the warmest day out of the next week. Highs in the 40s and 50s will take over for a limited engagement.

Over the weekend, we are tracking an Arctic front. The timing of this will be critical for the Wichita area, south central and southeastern Kansas given the juxtaposition of the approaching cold front. Areas ahead of this shift will be able to warm into the 40s and lower 50s before the heat is yanked out.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning to the northwest for wind chills feeling as cold as 15 below zero. My suspicion is that additional counties will be added to this as we get closer to the Arctic surge.

A few flurries and light snow are possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning near and north of I-70. Little to no accumulation is expected. A wintry mix will also develop East of a line from Emporia to Sedan in eastern Kansas.

Folks will want to spend Sunday indoors because highs will be mainly in the 20s. Clouds may be stubborn to break. Temperatures for the AFC Championship game in Kansas City will hover in the middle 20s for kickoff. Winds will not be too strong out of the northeast at 10 to 20 MPH. It will still be enough for wind chills from 10° to 15°.

Brutal cold lingers into early next week, but we chip away at this chill Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s which is better than being locked below freezing for a long stretch.

Model guidance is divided on the outcome for another system early next week. How far to the north does this travel? South central and southeast Kansas may stand a better chance for snow.

Highs the rest of next week will be colder than average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 23 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 34 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman