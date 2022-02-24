Light snow tapers early tonight from the west to the northeast. Accumulations are light but as the sun goes down this evening, continue to watch for slick roadways. Temps overnight drop from the single digits to below zero through Friday morning.

Sunshine returns for most with a few more clouds to the south by Friday. Temperatures start to dig out of this Arctic blast. The 30s will be a common sight as we stretch above freezing during our peak heating hours.

Temperatures keep warming this weekend with widespread 40s Saturday with the 50s and 60s Sunday. Much of next week looks to jump to the warmer than average side of the 60s with some 70s. We have a cold front that resets temps by the middle of the week but will not be as cold as what we have faced the last few days. Rain showers are possible Thursday into Friday with another chance of rain the following weekend. We may be tracking a few thunderstorms at that time if the right ingredients come together.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 5 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 33 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman