A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State on Tuesday, leaving us downright cold with a stronger north wind. Clouds continue to clear through the course of the evening and tonight, but a few flurries will be possible early on.

The main story tonight will be the frigid temperatures that plague the state. Most of us will fall into the single digits and teens, with a few in the lower 20s. With a stronger breeze at times, our feels-like temperatures will likely drop below zero to the northwest, with single digits for many others.

Minor improvements are on the way for Wednesday. We are expecting a good deal of sunshine with rather lights winds. Those winds do pick up just a bit to the southwest in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 40s.

This is beginning of a nice warming trend for the second half of the week. Expect 50s on Thursday with 60s (and even a few lower 70s west) on Friday. This is a roller coaster of temperatures that brings another cold front on Saturday.

Most of the next week remains dry, just windy at times.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. 10% chance of flurries . Lo: 21 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 51 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears