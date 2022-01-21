Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid start Friday but warmer days are ahead

We are off to another frigid start this morning but we do have some warmer days ahead. Before a warming trend gets started today we will need to bundle up and dress in layers. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Harper county in Oklahoma until 9am.

A southerly breeze will make the air feel bitter this morning but then helps afternoon highs get above freezing into the 30s and 40s.

Skies will be bright to start the day but clouds will increase northwest to southeast as some moisture approaches the area.

By midday, some of that moisture will reach Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Rain with a few snowflakes mixed in will be possible. This chance will continue through the afternoon.

Some snow mixed with rain slides south into Southwest Kansas after sundown. While widespread travel troubles are not expected, drivers should still be mindful of potential slick spots due to this inclement weather.

Moisture moves out during the overnight and Saturday starts dry. Morning temperatures will be below freezing again but it will not be as frigid.

Weekend warming continues with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. After arctic cold has kept many of us from enjoying the outdoors, take advantage of this warmth during the afternoons and get some fresh air that will not sting or bite.

Anyone heading up to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday will still want to dress warm but temperatures will stay above freezing through most of the game. Skies will be pretty clear and winds will be light too.

Weekend warmth carries over into the start of the new work week but will be erased by Tuesday after another powerful arctic front moves through. There could be a few snow showers to the west too between Monday night and Tuesday. Expect another slow crawl back to normal after the coldest day of the work week.