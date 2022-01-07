Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid start Friday, more temperature improvements Saturday

Even though the snow has stopped, we should still be mindful of some snow and icy spots still on the ground.

Central Kansas winds have eased up but a breeze to the west has picked back up. Wind chills to start the day are bitter in the single digits and below zero.

We will also start the day with a few clouds around but more sun shines through during the afternoon. Central Kansas winds will turn breezy but the wind direction will be out of the southeast. This will help temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s.

Many of us should be able to see highs get above freezing. We will notice signs of the arctic chill loosening its grip during the overnight as well. We will drop back down below freezing after dark but lows will not be as frigid.

We will warm even more into the 50s Saturday. Another quick boundary will erase some of that warmth by Sunday. We will keep a slight chill in the air next week but highs will be above average.

When it comes to moisture, we will be lacking in that department. There is a chance of a few raindrops or snowflakes Saturday to the east and west. However, most of us are expected to stay dry. There will be some moisture nearby toward the latter part of next week. This is something that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring over the coming days.