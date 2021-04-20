Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid start Wednesday before temperatures rebound to spring-like levels this weekend

The sunshine today made quick work of the snow that fell overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Other than a few brief rain/snow showers that have developed with a passing storm system to our north, most will continue to remain dry as we head into the overnight.

Our attention then turns to how cold temperatures will get tonight. Freeze Warnings are once again in place across most of the state with Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma.

Temperatures will dip back down into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a transitional day between storm systems. Western Kansas may see some rain and snow showers develop, but central into eastern Kansas will remain dry during the day.

Daytime highs as a result of more clouds rolling in will bring temperatures into the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon.

By tomorrow night, we will start to see the rain fill in across central Kansas.

A cold rain looks to set up for many on Thursday.

Another impulse of energy swings through and gives us another shot at rain and storms on Friday.

Thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe thresholds, but we cannot rule out some gusty winds or small hail with any stronger storm that develops. We will need to monitor trends in the coming days across southern Kansas to see if the necessary ingredients can come together for this to occur.

The rain clears to the east Saturday morning, and we enjoy sunny and warm conditions through the weekend as temperatures rebound back into the 80s by Monday. Early next week there are signals that another area of low pressure starts to come together Tuesday bringing in the chance for showers and storms. We will continue to monitor next week’s storm chances over the coming days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige