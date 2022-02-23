The cold air has settled in across the region as wind chill values still remain bitter. Clouds have increased in parts of the region as a disturbance in our weather pattern is bringing snow and sleet to parts of the state to start off the afternoon. Areas along and east of the Turnpike in far southern and southeastern Kansas stand the best chance at finding a sleet and snow mix this afternoon as a strong wintry system passes many of us by to the south.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening for Chautauqua county.

Another winter weather maker is on the way overnight to our west. We will continue to see Storm Tracker Radar fill in through the overnight into Thursday as our next wave of snow settles in. Some sleet will be possible farther southeast. This system lacks the significant moisture and stronger dynamics to produce high snowfall totals. Minimal accumulations are expected with the higher totals closer to 1″ to 2″ will be possible farther to the east.

Beyond Thursday, this Arctic blast of cold air finally starts to drift to the east. This will allow for more sunshine to build into the region by the weekend and slowly warm temperatures from the 20s Thursday to the 50s and 60s next week.

2/23/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 21 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 11 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow and sleet. Hi: 20 Wind: NE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 3 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 29 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.