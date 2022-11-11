The cold is here to stay! Our weather behaves like a pendulum, swinging one way or the other. This time it is the colder direction. Temperatures are below average for our daytime highs and overnight lows. This will not change over the weekend nor next week.

Overnight temperatures drop into the freezer from the single digits to the 20s.

Bundle up for any outdoor activities including Friday Football Fever. The winds will relax after sundown, but wind chills will still be frigid.

Skies will clear into Saturday as winds continue from the north. We will start to see the wind flow switch from the south out west. This allows temps to jump into the 50s for western communities but stay in the 40s farther east.

Temperatures jump a few more degrees Sunday. This is the brief warm-up we receive before the next storm system on Monday. This system is consistent with taking the higher rainfall and snowfall totals to our south.

That said, we will be able to pick up some light accumulations in parts of the KSN viewing area. The northwest will hardly see anything as snow develops first for our southwest counties. This moisture will track to the northeast Monday afternoon and transition to a mix of rain and snow.

This moves out Monday night when temperatures drop again a few degrees Tuesday into Wednesday. There is another front lined up for the end of next week. This may also give us a quick shot for light snow and another dip in temperatures. We do not dig out of this colder than normal pattern until Thanksgiving week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 24 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman