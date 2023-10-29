Wintry weather invaded the region this weekend, bringing rain, sleet, and snow to parts of the state. While most saw a rain and sleet mixture, northwest Kansas saw snowfall. The highest reports of accumulations have come from Sherman County, with Goodland receiving 3.2 inches of snow. Whether it was frozen or liquid, we definitely needed the moisture in the region.

Moisture has moved out, but cloud cover sticks around tonight. Temperatures will fall into the teens across western Kansas and the 20s for central Kansas, with winds staying steady out of the north.

Freeze Warnings are in place for a large portion of southern Kansas from midnight to 10 AM tomorrow.

Sunshine returns to kick off the workweek. Highs stay cool tomorrow as we climb into the 40s across the state. Winds will stay out of the north for the first half of the week before we finally see southerly flow return on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be slow to warm. We return to the 50s on Wednesday and finally return to the seasonal norm by the weekend. Sunny skies and southerly winds will aid in this warming trend for the start of November.

But what most people are concerned with is our Trick-or-Treating forecast. The trick is that temperatures will be chilly on Tuesday evening, but the treat will come in the form of clear and sunny skies. Maybe consider adding a coat to your costume or adding some extra layers underneath.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll