Enjoy the sunshine and the warmer temperatures as we transition into the weekend. Temperatures climbed into the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon under abundant sunshine as high pressure took over.

Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s once again.

We gain a lot of that heat back again tomorrow under sunny skies with daytime highs for many into the 50s and 60s.

It will be cooler where the snowpack remains in place.

This will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities.

Anyone headed up to Kansas City will be met with favorable weather for the Chiefs game with temperatures into the 40s.

Many locations will make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will come to an abrupt end Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Moisture will pool out ahead of this front leading to rain chances possible across southern Kansas late Tuesday.

Farther to the north, as the cold air comes crashing in, a wintry mix to a change over to snow will be likely.

As colder air spills into the Sunflower State, any rain will quickly make the transition to all snow Wednesday before this system exits to our east Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be bitterly cold on the other side of this system with daytime highs struggling to make it out of 20s Wednesday with the teens possible likely by Thursday. Overnights will turn bitterly cold Friday morning. Details of this system will continue to become more clear though the weekend. The cold air that arrives on the other side of this front looks slow to escape our region with below average temperatures looking likely through the first week of February.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige