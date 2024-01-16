After a brutal beginning, we are starting to make progress. Temperatures are beginning to walk out of the single digits for highs.

Further warming is expected Wednesday with several cities getting above freezing for the first time in days.

Unfortunately, this climb is short. Another front with modified Arctic air tracks through the region Thursday. It will not be as bitterly cold nor as long-lasting as our most recent stretch.

There is a chance for a few flurries from Wednesday night into Thursday especially farther north. Any snowfall accumulations will be light for those who are in the path.

Temperatures dip behind the front back into the freezer until the next warming cycle begins Sunday. This will pop us closer to average into next week. There is a chance for rain showers next Monday night into Tuesday that looks to affect central into eastern Kansas.

Depending on timing, a brief wintry mix is possible farther north. More active weather is possible at the end of next week with the form taking on mostly rain for the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 7 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 24 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 41 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo:34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman