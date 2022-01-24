Storm Track 3 Forecast: From sunshine to snow, tracking our next winter system

Big changes are expected over the next 24 hours throughout the Central High Plains. The next cold front is on deck and it will give us weather whiplash. From highs today in the 50s with a few 60s thrown in, to highs Tuesday in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will also be another below average day.

Winds switched out of the north today, but it will take time before the true cold arrives. Lows drop to the teens and lower 20s overnight. Clouds crowd to the northwest first this evening and spread through the western half of the state.

Snow will move in after midnight for our northwest counties first. Cooler air will sink to the south during the overnight. Snow will track to the south as well through western Kansas and pick up in intensity Tuesday.

Due to high pressure being stronger to the northeast, this will keep this snow from moving into central and eastern Kansas. A few flurries or a brief snow shower cannot be ruled out, but the focus through Tuesday night will be out west.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect to account for slick travel due to snowfall accumulation.

Anywhere from 2″ to more than 4″ of snow will be common in western Kansas and fall through Tuesday night. Isolated amounts of 6″ to 8″ are not off the table in areas west of Garden City to near Goodland and points west through Colorado.

Once again, this blast of colder air will brush by us quickly. Temperatures are still cold Wednesday, but we moderate the remainder of the work week.

Clouds may linger longer across southern Kansas Wednesday as sunshine tries to battle back to the north. There is another quick-moving system Thursday into Friday. This may bring a few snow showers to the Kansas/Colorado state line. However, most of the moisture stays in Colorado.

We also have a secondary area of rain/snow to our south in Oklahoma. Depending on how quickly it develops, it may clip southeastern Kansas before taking it into eastern Oklahoma through Arkansas.

The weekend looks great! Temperatures continue to warm as the cold retreats to the northeast. We could have a spring-like rally next week before the month of January closes.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman