Many more communities had their first official freeze this morning, including the Wichita area. Coldest temps were in the east, but the warm-up process has already started out west.

With increasing warmth and wind, we find high fire danger through this evening to the northwest.

Temperatures overnight will not be as bitter.

High pressure makes great effort in tracking to the east, firmly placing us in southerly flow through Thursday with plentiful sunshine and dry conditions.

Temps warm further the rest of the week and over the weekend.

While there is a wind shift Friday, it does little to cool us. In fact, we will see some of the warmest temps over the next week from Friday through Sunday. Some temps may even inch closer to the lower 90s!

Winds will become a nuisance and a potentially dangerous combination, enhancing our fire threat from Friday through Sunday. Winds by Sunday will be sustained from 20-40 MPH. Gusts from 40 to 50 MPH with locally higher gusts are likely.

The extreme winds signal a pattern change and a strong cold front that will track across the Central High Plains. Model guidance today is having a hard time nailing down the amount of moisture we will be able to get out of this approaching system. Drier air will need to be overcome, and the timing of the front. If the moisture does not gel with the front accordingly, then we could miss the boat or connection for showers and thunderstorms. Something to watch beginning Sunday night through Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman