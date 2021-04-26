Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front brings chance for severe weather and seasonable cool down

Strong, gusty winds out of the south have pulled in the warmer temperatures today. We topped out in 80s and 90s. Some, like Hill City, approaching triple digits.

The heat and gusty wind will lead to heighted fire concerns especially across western Kansas where the humidity remains lower through this evening. Fire Weather Warnings as well as Wind Advisories remain in place tonight.

Central into eastern Kansas will have a lot more moisture that arrives with the warming temperatures and gusty winds that may be used as fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

As an area of low pressure comes together near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, a dryline will set up across western Kansas extending to the south into Oklahoma and Texas. The biggest limiting factor for the development of afternoon storms will be cloud cover throughout the day.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained a Slight Risk for severe storms across southcentral Kansas to include locations such as Hutchinson, Pratt, Wichita, Medicine Lodge and Arkansas City. A Marginal Risk for severe weather encompasses the rest of the KSN viewing area except for a sliver of far western Kansas.

We will be keeping a closer eye on two areas: southcentral Kansas and northwestern Kansas. Both zones could see isolated storms develop throughout the evening that could be strong to severe.

All severe hazards will be possible if storms can develop, but large hail will be one of our main concerns.

This is a slower moving storm system as showers and thunderstorms will linger through Wednesday with a Marginal Risk for strong storms, main concern once again being hail, in place across Elk, Chautauqua, Cowley and portions of Sumner Counties in Kansas as well as Kay County in Oklahoma.

We will need to keep an eye on storms that develop Wednesday afternoon and evening as some may be strong to severe.

Rain looks to exit by early Thursday morning and then a drying trend takes us through the end of the week.

We will see some cooler temperatures to more seasonable levels (the lower 70s) for this time of year arrive with the midweek rain chances, but the cooler air does not stick around for long. A more settled weather pattern takes over bringing back some sunshine as temperatures inch closer to the 80s by the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige