Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front brings continued storm chances, relief

A large complex of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through central and north central Kansas early this morning. High rainfall rates triggered some Flash Flood and Areal Flood Warnings.

Anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of rain could have fallen there according to radar estimates. Low lying areas could be experiencing flash flooding.

As we head through the morning, more development will continue along the advancing cold front. We can expect the front to slowly move from northwest to southeast as the day pushes on.

Thanks to decent heating and plenty of moisture in the region, we will see those rain and storm chances inch closer to the immediate Wichita area.

Depending on if some rain falls earlier in the day, we could have the potential for some stronger to severe storms later on for the afternoon and evening. A few cells could carry hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. That is IF the atmosphere does not cool from earlier rain.

Regardless, we could see some measurable rainfall across south central Kansas today. Highs will not be as warm thanks to cloud coverage and rain cooled air. Expect 80s across the state. Those in northwest and southwest Kansas should be mostly dry today with the passing of the front.

Let us talk about the weekend. We have multiple rain and storm chances that linger around as this frontal boundary stalls out a bit. We are not expecting a washout, do not worry. We will just keep slim chances for a few storms here and there. It looks like a few storm complexes could come through during the overnight hours out west.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across most of the state.

More relief comes early next week as mid 80s return to the forecast. We are looking to keep slim storm chances through Monday, otherwise it should be a decent stretch of weather in Kansas!