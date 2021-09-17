Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front brings isolated storms & cooler air for some, other stay hot

The main weather feature for Friday is a cold front stationed across the state. A few storms have fired along that front but should remain sub-severe. The coverage is confined to far north central Kansas midday. As the day progresses, a random storm or two could bubble up farther south.

Those to the north and west will enjoy a much cooler afternoon, while those across southern Kansas will continue to bake in the heat. Expect a wide range of 70s to 90s this afternoon.

As that front continues to slide in Friday night, it could fire up a few more storms mainly to the south and west. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for a few far southwestern counties near Dodge City and also in the Panhandle of Oklahoma. A cell or two could contain strong gusty winds.

An isolated shower or two could be found in western Kansas on Saturday, otherwise the weekend looks warm and mostly dry.

Eyes are on a potentially potent cold front as we head into next week. Right now it looks as the front should begin on Monday across northwest Kansas bringing cooler air across the state. This should leave our highs in the 70s by Tuesday with lows in the 50s! Cooler shot of fall is on the way.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears