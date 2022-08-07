Get ready to turn up the heat yet again for our Sunday. An approaching slow-moving boundary will keep those in northwestern Kansas a bit cooler, but the rest of us will absolutely bake in the heat again by Sunday afternoon. Expect widespread 100s for many of us.

Wichita so far has had 19 days at or above 100º this year.

Because of ample heat and humidity in place, we have Heat Advisories in effect through this evening for central, southwest and all of eastern Kansas. This is the area that our feels-like temperatures could climb up to 110º.

A random bubble up shower or storm is possible out there today, but it would just be a small isolated cell. Later this evening however we have more activity that forms along the boundary in northwestern Kansas. Coverage will be spotty.

This is when an isolated cell could become strong to severe in far west central Kansas. Low end severe damaging winds would be the main concern.

Once we head into the overnight, the boundary pushes a bit more southeast into central Kansas. A few of those showers and storms could continue into midday on Monday. This is when south central Kansas and the Wichita Metro have a slightly better chance for a little spotty activity. Do not expect a large and widespread event.

Temperatures reset a bit into Monday and Tuesday, but by midweek we will start to soar back to the mid and then upper 90s. Late week looks bone dry with plenty of strong sunshine.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears