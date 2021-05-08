Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front brings windy then severe weather

It is a quiet start this morning, but big changes are expected this afternoon.

Conditions differ depending on where you live relative to the front. Behind the front, you may want a jacket. Ahead of it will be t-shirt weather with a lot of wind. Afternoon highs will range from the 70s to the 90s.

Wind gusts will be strong on either side of the front. They are expected to exceed 40 mph.

Dry and warm air out west contributes to the issuance of a Fire Weather Warning until 8 tonight. Refrain from outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Everyone will want to keep an eye on the sky today as we are watching for storms to bubble up during the afternoon. Initiation will begin after 4 PM from the west.

Storms will be isolated at first, then banding together later in the night.

The southern tail of this system could make it as far as Wichita, but recent models are trending to the north.

All hazards are on the table including hail up to 2 inches and wind gusts above 60 mph. The tornado risk remains low, but still possible.

The best chance for a tornado is from Great Bend to Manhattan, as far south as Hutch then to the north near Concordia.

Storms will clear by sunrise on Sunday or shortly after.

Temperatures will crash behind the cold front. Expect to be in the 50s and 60s by the end of the weekend and the start of the workweek.

Most will be dry on Mother’s Day until later in the evening. Another system, from the west, will lead us into the workweek. Those out west will see it Sunday night, others in the east can wait until Monday morning.

This will result in a rather rainy Monday. Cool and rainy as well for Tuesday. Rain will wrap up Wednesday into Thursday, finally allowing temperatures to climb back to the 70s by the end of the workweek.