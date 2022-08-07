We are sweating it out today ahead of a slow-moving not as hot front. Heat advisories remain in effect through evening as this boundary slowly sinks to the south.

It will travel faster through the area overnight shifting our winds from the northeast. Moisture is pooling along the boundary to the northwest where there is a better shot for thunderstorms into the overnight.

A storm or two out west in the Marginal Risk area has the ability to produce damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH. Anything that develops overnight looks spotty and most will miss out.

Early this week, this boundary shifts to the south of our region. This allows a drop in temps putting us closer to average in the lower 90s.

Additional isolated showers and storms are a possibility Monday into Tuesday farther south. If this boundary shifts too far south, then it will rob us from any moisture. Even then, amounts look light from a quarter to a half inch of you win the rain lottery. Few will win early this week.

Southerly winds return later in the work week and into next weekend allowing temps to heat up once again. Same story just another sizzlin’ stretch like we have faced this summer. Model guidance hints at another not as hot front at the end of next weekend that will make a play for our region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman